FAAN reads riot act to politicians over security breaches at airports

As preparations towards the 2019 general elections draw near, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned politicians not to breach security rules at the nation’s airports, insisting that the airport environment is a highly regulated environment and should be seen as such.

In an official statement made available on Sunday, the FAAN advised the general public, especially politicians and their supporters to ensure compliance with all rules and regulations at the airports, as the agency would not compromise security and safety at our airports for any reason.

In the statement signed by FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the FAAN condemned the invasion of the runway of Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto by loyalists of some politicians who broke through the airport fence and invaded the airport in a bid to receive their political masters.

It stated , “The unfortunate incident, which occurred on Friday, August 3, 2018, is a gross violation of the security and safety arrangements at the airport, as thousands of political loyalists violently accessed restricted areas at the airport, breaking down the airport fence in the process and resisting all security machineries in place.

“However, our team of aviation security officers were able to curtail the situation and normalcy was restored at the airport”, FAAN added.