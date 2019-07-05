Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

As a result of the unending gridlock on the Murtala Muhammed Airport Road, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has constituted a task force to ensure improvement in the flow of vehicular traffic.

A statement signed by the General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said it was in a bid to foster effective landside traffic management on the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos

According to Yakubu, the objective of the task force which is made up of officers from the aviation security department and other relevant security agencies is to control vehicular movement, prevent unauthorized parking at terminal forecourts/curb sides and enforce the drop-off/pick-up zone policy of the airport.

Yakubu urged passengers and drivers to cooperate with the officials and ensure compliance to the guidelines given by the officers.

Traffic on the Airport Road in recent times has been a source of concern to aviation workers. The traffic situation has become so notorious that passengers miss their flights.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Nigeria Aviation Professionals, Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu has called on FAAN to work with the Lagos state Ministry of Transport to ensure the task force achieves the desired results.