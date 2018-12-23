FAAN charges parents to build children’s confidence

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) , Engr Saleh Dunoma has advised parents, teachers and other members of the society to do all they can to build up children’s confidence at all times. Speaking in his address at the 2018 children’s party held at the Murtala Muhammed School complex on December 20, 2018, Engr Dunoma pointed out that children are very important in the society. Dunoma who was represented by the Director of Security services , Mrs Ann Egbadon said “children are the leaders of tomorrow and as such, it is important that we appreciate, encourage, celebrate and build up their confidence so as to evolve into matured, balanced and well adjusted children. This is what we are here to do today”. According to the FAAN boss, the yuletide season is a time to wind down after a year of relentless activities and as it is with adults, so it is with our children too. He therefore, advised that such season is a season to show and give love to others, a time to celebrate God’s goodness and the lofty achievements of the outgoing year, and essential, a time to show love and care to our children. “I want to also implore our guests for today that is the children to relax and enjoy themselves to the fullest as we have made adequate provisions for their comfort”, he said. The end of year party which was organised by FAAN created an avenue for children to have fun, interact with each other and also engage in different types of quiz and dancing competitions. Different games of interest were played and food, drinks and music were provided to the admiration of the participants. Children of airport workers and other children from the neighbouring communities participated in the fun filled party. With the children party, most people who attended have applauded the Dunoma, stressing that the FAAN boss has extended his laudable welfare package which he is known for to the children who are the futures of tomorrow.