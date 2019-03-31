FAAN cautions passengers on lateness to airport

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

As a result of road diversion following the dualisation of the International Airport Road, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers to leave their homes early in order to catch up with their flights.

A statement signed by the General Manager Corporate Communications, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said the advice became necessary as a result of the ongoing reconstruction of the road leading the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Passengers last weekend were held in traffic as a result of the gridlock on the road which resulted in majority of them missing their flights.

FAAN however, appealed to intending passengers to leave their homes on time to ensure they get to the airport in good time and to be able to go through all check in formalities with ease.

The authority apologized for the inconveniences being encountered by passengers due to the situation, saying that the authority has already mobilized security agencies to ensure that the situation was effectively managed.

It was however, gathered that the construction companies handling the project, stepped up their pace last week in order for Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state to commission the road project before leaving office.