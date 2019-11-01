By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu has enjoined Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), private organizations to embrace stakeholder engagements as a way of improving service delivery to their numerous publics.

Captain yadudu made this known on the sidelines at the ongoing ISO 9001:2015-Capacity Growth Development Exchange on Service Delivery in Dubai where he expressed optimism on the knowledge being gathered and will be put to use from the conference.

The FAAN boss said that the engagement not only creates an avenue for agencies and others to interact and share the experience but for them to brainstorm and proffer information and guidance on how to handle various scenarios.

Captain Yadudu said, “From the beginning, I have to state on record that from the time we came to FAAN and started work, our impression of SERVICOM in general has been very positive because FAAN is a service delivery agency and to deliver the kind of service we have to deliver to our stakeholders, we need the put of all the stakeholders apart from the regulatory agency that will guide us. Apart from stakeholders having an organization of SERVICOM gives us additional information and guidance on how to and where to improve on our services.

“In particular, this program I find it another very useful tool from SERVICOM because coming here it is not only our major stakeholders we see, we have government agencies with us for the last four days, we sit together and have exchanged our ideas and experiences and working out ways and formulas of improving on our services. I am very glad I am here and I hope more of this will come.

On what other MDAs can achieve from being part of the program the FAAN boss said, “I believe it is not really the FAAN example but the professional example. By delivering service you naturally have to know when, where and how to improve on your services because we are not delivering services to ourselves, we are delivering to other people so from the beginning we need to know, where, when and how to improve on service and my call is for all of us, agencies, non-government agencies, private operators, the more and earlier we embrace these stakeholders’ engagement the better it will become for all of us in the service delivery industry.”