FAAN boss assures airline operators of improved airport service

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Capt Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu has reiterated the authority’s commitment to the improvement of services at airports.

Speaking at a meeting with members of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Yadudu solicited their cooperation and support adding that AON were primary stakeholders of the Authority which informed engaging them first among numerous others.

He assured them that the new management will be open to advise and constructive criticisms.

Harping on effective collaborations, the MD promised that the Authority will concentrate on delivering structured, time-bound, sustainable and improved services to all stakeholders.

Stating that FAAN was already taking bold steps in addressing gaps in our processes and procedures by collaborating with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), through its Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program.

Yadudu requested the associations to nominate two members to work in a committee that will be constituted immediately alongside FAAN officials to drive the delivery of improved services at airports.

The Chairman of AON, Capt Nogie Meggison, who spoke on behalf of the airlines congratulated the new MD on his appointment stressing that as an aviator, his appointment was a round peg in a round hole.

Meggison pledged the support and cooperation of airline operators towards delivering improved services at the airports while helping FAAN to develop the Lagos airport into a hub.

Present at the meeting were the Authority’s directors of Engineering Services, Engr Salisu Daura, Finance & Accounts, Mrs. Nike Aboderin, Human Resources, Mr. Honorius Anozie, Security Services, Rtd Group Captain U.S.A. Sadiq, Airport Operations, Mrs. Jumoke Oni, Legal Adviser, Dr. Clifford Omozeghian.