Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

In the aftermath of the Port Harcourt Air Peace incident, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced an intensive re-assessment of all runways in the nation’s airports.

FAAN Public Affairs Manager, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos, said the move was aimed at improving on the efficiency of the runway facilities by forestalling potential accidents on the runways.

Mrs. Yakubu said although, the regular friction measurement for the Port- Harcourt International Airport was conducted in March this year with the result fallen within the minimum friction coefficient level, even though the facility witnessed a skidding incident recently.

She explained that the intention of FAAN was to increase the friction co-efficient levels of the nation’s runways in accordance with Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) advisory circular that they were embarking on the exercise across the nation’s airports as the rains were becoming too heavy and unpredictable.

Yakubu explained that as a short term measure to increase the safety of the Port Harcourt Airport runway, the FAAN recently carried out a de- rubberization exercise to remove any contaminant.