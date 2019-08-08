By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured all airport users that Nigerian airports under its management were fully ready to play host to air travellers during the Sallah celebrations.

A statement signed by the General Manager Public Affairs FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said as part of the agency’s commitment to ensure seamless facilitation of its highly esteemed passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond, the VIP protocol lounges at both the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, have been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to customers.

The statement also disclosed that the maintenance of conveyor belts and escalators at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos has been completed and functioning optimally, adding that airport security and other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around the nation’s airports.

“We have also installed new directional display units to guide travellers, especially new ones at our airports, while we advise the general public and intended travellers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time,” she said.

The agency re-stated that receiving of dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and airport officials remain prohibited and anyone found wanting will be apprehended and prosecuted.