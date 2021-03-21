 FA Cup: Iheanacho double sinks Man Utd — Daily Times Nigeria
FA Cup: Iheanacho double sinks Man Utd

21st March 2021
by Ogbonna Ugorji

Leicester City reaches the semi-final of the FA Cup for the first time since 1982 with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United, thanks to a brace from Iheanacho and a strike by Tielemans.

Greenwood scored the only goal for United and apart from the goal, they only tested Schmeichel once more and that came right at the end of the game when he was called into action to deny Fernandes from a free-kick.

Leicester deservedly progress to the next round.

They will face Southampton in the semi-final at Wembley in April.

Both sides have a break now as we head into the international break, with Leicester facing Manchester City next time out, whilst United face Brighton.

