FA Cup Draw: Chelsea face Man City, with Leicester up against Southampton

The Foxes’ 3-1 win in that tie earned a match-up with Southampton in the next round.

And City will be the ‘away side as they face Chelsea, with both games taking place at Wembley.

The semi-finals are due to take place behind closed doors on the weekend of April 17.

Both Chelsea and City were tested en route to 2-0 wins in the quarters.

An Oliver Norwood own goal helped the Blues beat Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge, before Hakim Ziyech’s late strike sealed the win.

And Everton held out until the 84th minute before an Ilkay Gundogan header sent Pep Guardiola’s men into the final four.

Kevin De Bruyne hit a second on the break to ensure their fourth trip to the semis in five years.

Southampton booked their first trip to Wembley since 2018 by beating Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday.

Nathan Redmond scored twice after a Moussa Djenepo opener at the Vitality Stadium.

But Leicester a far longer wait for a semi-final appearance as they qualified for the first time since 1982 thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s brace against Manchester United.