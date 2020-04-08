Formula One is to extend its shutdown period by a further two weeks from 21 to 35 days as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shutdown is normally in the summer when teams are not allowed to carry out development work on their cars.

Last month, governing body FIA brought the summer shutdown period forward to the spring and extended it by seven days to three weeks.

FIA said Tuesday it was being extended again to five weeks. Teams and engine manufacturers must use the shutdown period by the end of May.

The first eight races of the F1 season have been either postponed or cancelled.

The Canadian Grand Prix was postponed until further notice on Tuesday.

Francois Dumontier, president and CEO of Formula One Canadian Grand Prix, said the decision to postpone the event, which was supposed run from June 12 to 14, was not taken “lightly or easily.”

FIA said the decision to extend the shutdown period followed unanimous approval by the Formula 1 strategy group, commission and all teams.

The World Motor Sport Council “has ratified by e-vote the decision to extend the Formula 1 shutdown period from 21 to 35 days, to be taken in March, April and/or May, for all competitors and Power Unit manufacturers,” a statement said.

“Further discussions regarding this topic remain open between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams in light of the ongoing global impact of COVID-19.”

Leading figures within Formula One are meanwhile to take pay cuts and around half of the sport’s 500 workers to be put on furlough amid the coronavirus crisis, a report said.

Britain’s Daily Mail said F1 chief executive Chase Carey and sporting chief Ross Brawn were among those taking 20 per cent cuts to their salary.

McLaren, Williams and Racing Point teams have already used a UK government scheme to furlough workers and implemented pay cuts elsewhere with the F1 season unable to begin due to the global pandemic.

The Mail reported regular staff were unhappy at their treatment.

Media reports on a conference call of team bosses on Monday said there is disagreement over the amount to be cut from the budget cap for next season. Changes to the technical rules already postponed a year to 2022 will also not be delayed further to 2023, the reports said. (dpa)