F*** Off B*tch! Mel B Tells Victoria Beckham In Furious Phone Fight Over Spice Girl Reunion

Mel B allegedly told Victoria Beckham, “F*** off, you bitch!” in the most bitter Spice Girls bust-up since Geri rocked the group by quitting in 1998.

The alleged x-rated row supposedly kicked off due to Posh’s refusal to take part in the up-coming reunion.

Scary lost it with the fashion designer after she threatened to sue if the girls cash in next summer without her, according to The Sun .

Mel, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner are in London to put the finishing touches on the second Spice reunion.

The UK tour could make them £8 million each – far less than what they all could earn as a five-piece.

An insider said: “The girls are furious with Victoria for initially agreeing to reunite, then pulling out.

At one stage she even threatened to go legal if the girls cashed in on the brand minus her.

“They then took offence to her re-creating her Spice Girls look in a recent Vogue shoot and basically said she was being a hypocrite.

“By the end of the exchange, Melanie told Victoria: ‘F**k off, you b***h!’. And that was pretty much the end of the conversation.”

Outspoken Mel, 43, has never been one to hold back when something is on her mind.

The former America’s Got Talent judge admitted her anger when Geri ditched the group 20 years ago.

“What bothered me was not the fact she left, although that did upset me of course, but the fact she didn’t come to me. I’m one of her best friends, I mean all of them we have strong friendships,” she said on Loose Women last month.

“I felt angry and then sad. We’re all about our sisterhood and Girl Power so to think that one of our sisters got that bad to remove herself was really daunting.”

The girls were apparently “desperate” for the tour to include all five of them after the success of their 2007 comeback which is not a bad idea if you ask us at LLN.