Ezenwankwo, Anambra market leader joins race for Orumba House of Rep

As the 2019 general election draws faster, politicians who want to contest various political positions have been declaring their interest.

The latest in the ranks of these ambitious politicians is the President-General of South-East Amalgamated Traders Association (SEAMATA), Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, who last weekend declared his interest to contest the House of Representatives slot for Orumba North and South Federal Constituency.

Ezenwankwo’s declaration followed the request from his people to throw his hat in the ring for the Green Chamber.

Led by Hon Joe Onwuchekwa, the State Assistant Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State they asked Ezenwankwo to contest for the House of Representatives since he has over the years been helping the poor and the needy in cash and kind through his foundation coupled with empowerment of the youth and his contributions for the growth of APGA in so many ways.

But the entrance of Ezenwankwo into the race has tightened the contest for Orumba Federal Constituency, which is currently occupied by Chief Ben Nwankwo from Akpu community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the State, who won on the on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 but defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) just before the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State, while Ezenwankwo is from Nanka community also in Orumba North council area of the state.

Ezenwankwowho declared his intention during a meeting with stakeholders from the two council areas in Nanka for Orumba North and Umunze for Orumba South respectively, said he would contest on the platform of APGA, as the leader of APGA in Orumba North area council.

Ezenwankwo who is also the President of Anambra Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (AMATAS), said that he was joining the race following extensive consultations with the people of the area and to raise the stake in qualitative representation in the Green Chambers.

He contended that he was in touch with the people at the grassroots and appreciated their challenges, noting that his aspiration was to influence legislation that would address those challenges.

The market leader said, “I have consulted with you, my people and other relevant stakeholders and based on our meeting, I declare my intention to run the race for Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency in the next election”.

I am one of you, I share your pains and I want to do more by representing your interest at the National Assembly and making laws that will affect you positively. I have your mandate and I am ready because I have the capacity to pursue this course, all I want to ask is your unreserved support”.

In his speech, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, former President-General of Nanka Patriotic Union (NPU) and the incumbent President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra state chapter, noted that Ezenwankwo’s declaration was timely and in line with the general aspiration of the town.

Okeke-Ogene said: Ezenwankwo was a philanthropist who has uplifted the poor in the society and called on the people of the constituency to support him because of his vast experience as a Political strategist, successful businessman and political leader, stating: “I have no doubt that he has all it takes to be a good legislator’’.

On his part, Gozie Akudolu, Public Relations Officer of SEAMATA, said that Ezenwankwo had provided quality leadership for the market community at both Anambra state and South East levels and as such, deserved to serve on a higher pedestal.

Akudolo said his association was in full support of his aspiration because it would not only be to the benefit of Orumba North and Orumba South but for the entire traders in the country.

He said: “Although not all traders are from this constituency but we want to beg you to support him so that traders in the South-East and Nigeria generally can have a voice in the National Assembly”.