Ezekwesili urges Nigerians to vote against bad leadership

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has wished Nigerians a re-enactment of the wonders, joy and peace of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. She urged the people to use the opportunity of Christmas to pray and commit to actions that will make Nigeria realise its hidden greatness.In a press statement on Tuesday to felicitate with Christians, the ACPN presidential candidate especially called on leaders in the country to emulate God “who gave Jesus Christ to humanity to live among us.”Ezekwesili said, “That is why Christmas is all about giving to others.” According to her, leaders must be ready to give of their all in sacrifice for the development of Nigeria.“Christmas is one great celebration that reminds us of the need to have exemplary and sacrificial leadership in our country.“Therefore, as leaders, we must be willing to emulate Christ and be willing to sacrifice for the development of Nigeria,” Ezekwesili said.“While I congratulate Nigerians on this glorious Christmas day, let me also urge everyone of us to prepare to vote sensibly and break out of the stranglehold of bad leadership in 2019. It is only then that our country can celebrate the Christmas of 2019 under the right quality of leadership that will bring joy to our nation and people.”In a related development, Dr. Ezekwesili, has commiserated with the family of the late Prof. Sophie Oluwole over her demise.In her condolence message which was contained in a press statement on Tuesday, Ezekwesili described the deceased as an academic whose contribution to education in Nigeria would be continuously cherished.She expressed concern that the professor died when her contributions were mostly needed in the country.The leading presidential candidate urged other academics to emulate the late Oduwole, saying that “she is an academic icon.”She said, “She was a trail blazing academic for whom I would continue to have huge affection for, especially in her candour and quest for distinction. She was ever so generous to me when I became the Minister of Education and her strong support for educational development never went unnoticed.“Nigeria has indeed lost a great academic at a time when our educational system is facing a serious challenge. Her death is saddening and a great loss to the intelligentsia community. I commiserate with members of her family and pray that God gives them the fortitude to bear her loss.”Oluwole who passed on at the age of 83, was born in Igbara-Oke, Ondo State in 1935, she studied History, Geography and Philosophy at the University of Lagos, after which she worked briefly as an assistant lecturer in 1972.The deceased bagged her doctorate degree in the field of Philosophy in 1984 and was the first Nigerian woman to do so.The deceased was a foremost Yoruba philosophical thinker and author whose work was influenced largely by African and western trade-religious beliefs.