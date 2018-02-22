Ezekwesili to Buhari: You can’t keep silent over missing 92 schoolgirls

The Convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, Dr Oby Ezelwesili, has raised the alarm over the silence of President Muhammad Buhari- led federal government following the alleged disappearance of another 92 schoolgirls in Yobe after an attack by Boko Haram.

The media had reported on Tuesday that about 92 schoolgirls from Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, in Yobe, were allegedly missing, following an attack from Boko Haram members on the school.

But Ezekwesili, who was not satisfied with the silence of the federal government, on Wednesday began to pose some questions to President Buhari in her verified tweeter account.

She tweeted thus: “Are you aware of Boko Haram attack in Yobe school?

“Are you in strong pursuit of their abductors if true?”

“God forbids that the Presidency, President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian Army continued to keep the public in suspense any further on what really happened two days ago at the Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, in Yobe.

“God forbids that nothing was at all learned in all these years #ChibokGirls on how federal government should transparently engage the public on matters like the allegations flying about on Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi Yobe State after a Boko Haram attack.

“God forbids that we are indeed missing daughters who went to school once again.

“God forbids that anything resembling a re-enactment of the torture of the nearly four years of our #ChibokGirlsTragedy has happened to Nigeria.

“God forbids this evil in our land this evil in our land a second time”.

Ezekwesili also expressed the hope that a repeat of the abduction of 276 schoolgirls of the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno, would not play out.

She recalled that when the Chibok incident occurred in 2014, what “impaired” rescue action within first 48 hours was the federal government’s “shoddy handling” of the matter.

She added that while Nigerians continue to wait on the federal government to issue an official statement on the incident, the government has been “ominously mum.”

She asked, if Buhari is “at all aware” of the alleged kidnap of the girls.

“Nigerian Army, do you have facts on the allegations of abduction of 94 daughters of Nigeria from their Boarding School- Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi Yobe State after a Boko Haram attack?

But the Commissioner of Police, Yobe State Command, Abdumaliki Sunmonu, said it was yet to be established if there was any abduction in the state.