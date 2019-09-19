Extensive consumption of monosodium glutamate (MSG) locally referred to as ‘White Maggi’ or Ajinomotor, sweetners can lead to severe health issues, health experts have cautioned.

According to the experts, excessive consumption of MSG do not only destroyed the retinal cells that allow vision but also cause brain damage and lead to nervous disorders.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with our correspondent, Dr. Maxwell Okafor, a cardiologists with Gwagwalada specialist hospital said, while the naturally occurring glutamates in food aren’t dangerous, processed free glutamic acids like MSG are very dangerous.

‘’Not only do they cause brain damage and lead to nervous disorders, but they also cause radical hormone fluctuations.

“MSG disrupts brain chemicals because it breaks down into glutamate, which is an important chemical messenger in your brain.

“Too much of any particular neurotransmitter can become an “excitotoxin” and over-excite cells to the point of damage”, he said.

On his part, Dr. Dominic Olaye, a private practitioner listed the common side effects that have been reported related to MSG consumption include severe headache, flushing, sweating, facial tightness, chest pains, shortness of breath, nausea, muscle weakness; and numbness, tingling amongst others.

He however said that some people report more severe reactions than others do.

“MSG causes the inflammation of blood vessels, the destruction of red blood cells, and the death of liver cells.

“Most MSG-laden foods are also dangerously high in trans fats that can lead to the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease”, he added.

Dr. Olaye added that the fat is deposited inside the liver leading to liver cirrhosis.

While calling Nigerians to reduce the intake of MSG which is usually found in maggi cubes, sweeteners, Indomie spices, Dr. Olaye advocate the use of plenty of natural herbs and spices that not only improve flavor, but are also nutritious.

“The best way to avoid MSG is to avoid fast food and frozen, pre-packaged meals. Be especially cautious of canned soups and rice, even at restaurants.

“Elevated pulse rate and blood pressure during a meal are signs that it probably contains MSG.Headaches that occur after a meal are also signs of MSG side effects.

“Mothers who are pregnant or nursing should be extremely careful to avoid MSG, and baby food ingredients should be carefully checked as well”, he added.