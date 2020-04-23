The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against extension of lockdown in the country.

The letter, dated April 14, 2020 and signed by NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, also warned that the extension of the lockdown beyond one month may trigger social unrest.

The letter read: “While we understand the public health imperatives for extending the lockdown in some parts of the country, it is also very important to underscore the fact that the states currently under total lockdown are the economic and administrative nerve centres of Nigeria.

“This is very dicey. As much as it is important to keep many Nigerians from dying in the hands of coronavirus, loss of income and the accompanying destitution can also be a pathfinder for numerous other sicknesses and deaths. This is the time to play the balancing game.

“The prolonged lockdowns are best effective in the short-term, while with the medium to long-term, the human instinct to survive would kick in and restraint might lead to the collapse of law and order.

“No one is sure how long this dam would hold. We fear that the situation will get out of hand if the lockdown exceeds one month.

“Beyond the threat of COVID-19 to health and life, there are also very real threats to livelihood.

“Jobs are under threat. Many employees are finding it difficult to source money to keep workers at work and sustain the production lines. It has been projected that the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 would ripple on, at least, for the next two years.”