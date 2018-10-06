Extend retirement age of teachers to 65yrs: NUT urges Bauchi state government

The government of Bauchi State have been urged to extend the retirement age of teachers to 65 years.

‎‎The Bauchi State Chapter Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Danjuma Sale made the appeal on Friday while briefing news men during a ceremony to mark the 2018 World Teachers Day in Bauchi.

The Chairman of the NUT who spoke during a ceremony with the theme: “The right to education means the right to a qualified teacher,” said the theme was chosen to remind the global community that the right to education cannot be achieved without the right to trained and qualified teachers.

Sale opined that the current 30 years in service and 60 years attainment age of retirement was no longer in fashion for teachers in primary and secondary schools across the country.

“They need 40 years in service and attainment of the age of 65 years of retirement, many of us retired but not tired and their service is still needed,” he said.