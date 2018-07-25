My expulsion from PDP is illegal – Ex Chairman

The erstwhile Chairman of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Adebayo Dayo has described his purported expulsion from the party as illegal, null and void.

Dayo, who said this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital noted that his purported expulsion by the party National Executive Council was between the rule of law and illegality

While denying that he has not received any letter on the purported expulsion, the embattled Chairman noted that the provision of the party Constitution signed by the Uche Secondus led executive did not support the process leading to the expulsion.