Two explosions have just been witnessed in Tunisia with several people injured after a suspected suicide bomber blew himself close to the French embassy in the capital city, Tunis.

The first attack was targeted at a police car in Charles de Gaulle street in downtown Tunis, witnesses told Reuters.

Two police officers and three civilians have been wounded according to the Interior Ministry.

A second was reportedly witnessed at the headquarters of government anti-terrorist headquarters.

Security forces are currently at the scene and they have suspended traffic in Habib Bourguiba Street.The last suicide bombing to hit Tunis was in 2015 when a bus carrying members of the presidential guard was targeted. Twelve people were killed and 16 injured, with ISIS later claiming responsibility for the attack.