Explosion rocks Mile 3 market in Port Harcourt

After an explosion rocked areas of the Mile 3 market in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, many people were injured to varying degrees.

The explosion happened at 6.20 a.m. in the dry fish part of the market, while vendors were bringing in their wares and others were getting ready to start for business.

Two people were seriously injured in the ensuing chaos, while scores of others, largely women, were harmed to varying degrees.

The spokesman for the Rivers State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development, telling reporters that police operatives have been dispatched to the scene of the event to determine what transpired.

He further added that the injured people had been sent to a nearby hospital and that no one had died as a result of the tragedy.