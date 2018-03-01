Explosion rocks Iyana-odo axis of Lagos state (Video)

Iyana-Odo community of Lagos state is currently up in flames according to an unconfirmed report, owning to pipeline explosion.

The exact cause of the explosion, though not ascertained at this period of filling this details, is around Nigeria’s state oil (NNPC) facilities at Iyana-odo community area, Lasu/Isheri axis.

The affected community is along Lasu-Isheri expressway in Lagos. The exploded pipeline connects Ayobo community in the Ipaja end of Lagos Mainland.

Residents of the area according to the report were seen running for safety.

According to Gidi Traffic, “LASEMA and Lagos State Fire Service are close to the scene of the Pipeline Explosion at Iyana Odo along Lasu- Isheri expressway but can’t get to the actual spot because there is no link bridge.”