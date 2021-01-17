Experts warn against fresh lockdown — Daily Times Nigeria

By Tunde Shorunke

Uncertainty and anxiety are palpable and heightening over another likely lockdown due to the recent hike in COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country.

An average of over 1000 confirmed cases has been recorded daily recently, prompting an industry expert to believe that the federal government might decide to order another lockdown to save lives.

He, however, cautioned that such a decision would not be wise for the economy. At the weekend, the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC) confirmed that the country has a total of 108,943 confirmed cases, 85,367 discharged and 1,420 deaths.

Further checks by The Daily Times reveals that 23,576 patients are undergoing treatment with an average daily record of more than 1,000 confirmed cases.

Lagos State accounts for more than 50 per cent of the confirmed cases. As of January 16, 2021, NCDC confirmed a total of 1598 cases with Lagos-461, FCT-206, Plateau-197, Rivers-168, Kaduna-116, Anambra-53, Ogun-49, Ebonyi-47, Edo-42, Sokoto-32, Imo-31, Katsina-31, Oyo30, Akwa Ibom-27, Delta-16, Kano-16, Abia-15, Niger-15, Ondo-11, Bayelsa-10, Borno-9, Kebbi-8, Ekiti-7 and Jigawa-1. However, the recent hike in cases was attributed to the non-challant attitude of citizens to compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

In an exclusive chat with The Daily Times, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mascot Consult Limited, Marcel Okeke, acknowledged that the federal government could consider another lockdown to save lives, but warned that it could affect the economy negatively.

“There’s nothing more important than life itself. So, if the second wave of Covid-19 gets very bad, and the casualty rate is high, the government can consider another lockdown to save lives.

“Nigeria is not an isolated case; we must learn from what other countries are doing to deal with Covid-19.

Sure, should another lockdown of the economy be effected, it certainly will cause a lot of hardship.

“This is why the government must do a lot to educate and enlighten people, but more importantly, enforce all Covid-19 safety protocols: the wearing of face mask, social distancing, hand washing, etc.

“Finally, another lockdown will affect the economy badly; but if that is what must be done to stamp out Covid-19, so be it. I hope it doesn’t come to that, “ he added.

Also, following an enquiry by The Daily Times, Chief Economist/Head, Investment Research, PanAfrican Capital Holdings Ltd, Moses Ojo, said: “It is a fact that the nation is presently going through the second wave of COVID-19 like other countries in Europe and North America.

“However, economic lockdown might not be an option in dealing with the second wave of the pandemic considering that the initial lockdown pulled the economy into recession besides the social costs of the measure.

“In my view, strict enforcement of non-pharmaceutical measures such as wearing of facemasks in public places, washing of hands, use of alcoholbased hand sanitiser, limiting or avoiding public gatherings will be the appropriate measures in the present circumstances.”