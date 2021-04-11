Experts decry poor states of PHCs facilities in Nigeria

*Call for immediate upgrade to prevent deaths

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Concerned experts in the nations health sector have lamented the dilapidated state of Primary Health Care facilities across the country saying, there was an urgent need to revive the facilities.

According to a former member of the house of Representative, Hon Mohammad Usman said, it was unfortunate that despite federal government promise to revive at least 10,000 PHCs in Nigeria, it has not been able to revitalise up to 3000 four years after the pledge was made.

Usman spoke during a 2-day strategic advocacy retreat for media on Nigeria’s commitment to the partnership for Maternal Newborn and Child Health, PMNCH COVID-19 call to action, organised by Africa Health Budget Network and partners for health journalists.

While stressing that children under the age of 5 die from preventable causes, he noted that most of the children especially those in rural areas were usually left out in the vaccination exercise.

“Due to the dilapidated state of the health care facilities, Nigeria usually record hundreds of thousands of neo natal under 5 mortality, people die from cancer and even malaria.

“A lot of children under the age of 5 are often left out of vaccination in Nigeria and that is why so many die from diseases between the age of 5 and other terrible situation.

“Now that there is outbreak of COVID-19 not only in Nigeria but the whole world, we need to look inward and put the necessary things in place to prevent disasters in future pandemic outbreak. As it stands today, Nigeria is not prepared and has never been prepared for any health eventuality”, he said.

While calling for increase and timely implementation of health budget, Hon Usman added that for Nigeria to realise its plans of attaining Universal Health Coverage, priotising health must be top on its agenda.

“Health budget has been very low for a long time. All the presidents met in 2001 and say that 15% of the national budget should be allocated. However, in the past 4 to 5years, it has been 4percent.

“How can the sector perform well when it is not well funded”, Hon Usman questioned.

Earlier, Dr Aminu Magashi, coordinator, AHBNetwork emphasised the need to ensure that ambulances services are available across Nigeria for emergency cases.

Dr Magashi who also called for transparency and accountability and transparency of the COVID-19 finances in Nigeria added that he is looking forward to a Nigeria where health services are assured.

” I look forward to a Nigeria where health services are assured, and where ambulance services can reach people in their homes. We can not achieve this without the cooperation of media and collaborative effort from all Nigerians”, he added.