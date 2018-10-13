Expert warns on dangers of indiscriminate dumping of waste

Dr Garuba Yakubu, Head of Historical Pathology, Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State, says there are several health implication of indiscriminate dumping of refuse around living environments.

Speaking with newsmen in Keffi on Friday, Yakubu said that indiscriminate disposal of refuse would become breeding ground for mosquitoes which can cause harm to human health, adding that it will affect the lives of residents negatively.

The health practitioner called on Nigerians to avoid indiscriminate dumping of waste in the interest of their health and for the overall development of the country.

“There will be swarming of flies carrying infective pathogens; this may also attract rodents with increased cases of disease like Lassa fever.

“It can also attract reptiles like snakes with accidental bites.

“Waste disposal affect the environment and can constitute eye sore to dwellers and visitors which may make such environment lose its esthetic value.”

He said the greatest danger lied in the decomposition of the waste that usually results to air pollution.

He added that the soil might also become polluted and contaminated with unwanted chemicals and heavy metals.