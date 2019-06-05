Expert wants FG to tackle insecurity

Chairman, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Mr Bank-Anthony Okoroafor, has urged the Federal Government to find lasting solution to the insecurity in the country to attract more investments.

Okoroafor gave the advice in in Abuja, on Tuesday said that the oil and gas sector requires lots of investment to enhance the growth and development in the country.

“We need to reduce insecurity in the country, it is very pivotal to enable investors have the confidence to invest in the country generally.

“It was unfortunate that the country had continue to witness insecurity and hands must be on the deck to put an end to it,’’ he said.

He called for the passage of all aspect of the Petroleum Industry Bill (BIP), saying that it would go a long way to facilitate growth and development of the sector and the country at large.