Expert urges PR managers to create evaluation budget

Public Relations Measurement expert, Austin Ayaosi, has urged PR/Corporate Communications Managers to create budget for PR measurement.

The Lead Analyst, BrandImpact Consulting, a public relations research agency gave the advice during a Tweet Chat #EvaluatePR organised by P+ Measurement Services recently in Lagos

In his advice to PR professionals, Ayaosi urged Corporate Communications Managers to create budget for measurement in order to gain Management respect.

He stated: ‘my advice for PR pros is stop throwing away your chance to earn Executive respect. Create a budget for measurement, don’t call it PR Measurement; call it Communications Research or Evaluation budget’.

He also noted that Corporate Communications Managers should approach measurement with a holistic framework that includes Inputs, Outputs, Outtakes and Outcomes variables rather than focusing largely on Outputs-inclined metrics.

#EvaluatePR is a monthly Tweet Chat initiative that focuses on creating awareness for PR measurement in Nigeria.

The sophomore edition featured Austin Ayaosi, Lead Analyst, BrandImpact Consulting; Timilehin Bello, Managing Director, Media Panache Nigeria; Joel Pereyi, Communications Consultant, EVE Restaurant alongside with Philip Odiakose, Lead Consultant, P+ Measurement Services and other participants.

Stories by Godwin Anyebe