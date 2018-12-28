Expert harps on first aid training to avert deaths

A neurological Surgeon, Brain and Spine Surgery Consortium (BASS) Dr Biodun Ogungbo on Friday in Abuja advised the Federal Governments to train law enforcement agents on first aid treatment during emergencies.He said that civil servants in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as youth corps members must be knowledgeable in first-aid to preserve life.“We as doctors and other healthcare practitioners have perhaps not done enough in the communities to empower people with the information and knowledge to respond appropriately to situations requiring first aid. We should do more.“We should do more within the family, in churches and mosques and in our places of work. We should start in our own homes and then go into schools to teach and train, and perhaps change attitudes to pain and distress,” he said.Ogungbo said there was need to know how to be humane so we can resuscitate our humanity, adding that the media should be able to carry first aid training to all Nigerians. “First aid is necessary in case of burns, heart attacks, heavy bleeding, allergies or even in times of analeptic shock, the timely reaction of one or more people can help stabilise the victim until help arrives.“One act of kindness can mean the difference between death and life; this is reason enough for people to take to learning the steps and methods involved in first aid.“It could ensure the right treatment and prevent quacks from ruling the roost in times when one has an accident, a major one or a minor one, the first aid training can come in handy and make sure that the right treatment can reach the person,” he said.Ogungbo also advised Nigerians to have primary education in terms of first aid administration, be it women at home or teachers at school, to people who work at places where a large confluence of people meets, like malls, theatres or stadia.