Expert canvasses multi dimensional approach to health care delivery

A multi dimensional approach to health care delivery system has been canvassed in Nigeria as a panacea to epileptic health care in many hospitals in the country.

This proposition by Dr Lawal Ibrahim, a Medical Officer with Medclev Multispecialists Hospital, Basin, Ilorin would evolve arrangement of mergers among some hospitals towards conferring on them mega status and turning them into a one stop health facilities.

Ibrahim spoke yesterday in Ilorin at a press briefing marking this year ‘International Day for Disaster Reduction’.

According to him, “medical issues, the world over today is being handled holistically. There is nothing like a one man show thing any longer.

If you could recollect for instance, 70 per cent of diagnoses today are carried out by ophthalmologists. Some people are responsible for prescriptions while many others dispense. Palliative cares and even security issues and catering are all vital to effective management of health issues.

“Therefore in Nigeria we need to operate our various hospitals especially the privately owned ones like mega banking structure.

Merger and acquisitions should start on time to make quality health accessibility a pleasurable one for patients and their relatives.

We need to shun the toga of pride and allow professionals of like minds to tinker the way forward in our health sector. That is the example we have laid at the Medclev.”

The medical practitioner, it would be an excruciating experience for a pregnant woman involved in a motor accident with multiple fractures to be solely managed in an Obstetrics and Gynaecology hospital without the involvement of an Orthopaedic specialist, adding “if we have both specialists in a health care facility it will be better. That is simply the idea.”

Noting that his idea should not be viewed as the one to upstage the existing nation’s tertiary health institutions but conscious efforts to complement them and halt incessant brain drain in the sector.

He described natural disasters as inevitable but believed they could be drastically reduced when envisaged just as he canvassed proper post disaster management care as a compulsory unit for all the nation’s hospitals.

Ibrahim, said effective rapid response body consisting of all relevant stake holders should be promptly assembled to mitigate high casualty rates during disasters.