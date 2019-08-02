By Andrew Orolua, Abuja

A pharmaceutical inventory management subscription service, Shelf Life has canvassed increase in community pharmacy across the country.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Head Pharmacist, Shelf Life Nigeria, Suleman Sule, the group stressed that community pharmacy remains critical to accessible healthcare in Nigeria.

Sule further stated that the objective of Shelf Life launched is to revolutionize community pharmacy service across the country, disclosing that over 100 pharmacies registered in its network have achieved over 96 per cent availability on over 500 life-saving medicines and essential products.

According to him, the group has its presence in other states of the federation and has extended its services to other nations in Africa, including Kenya.

“Shelf Life was launched in Abuja in July 2017 not only to sell pharmaceuticals, but also to provide technology-enabled inventory management services to community pharmacies.

“There are over 100, 000 community pharmacies and drug shops in Nigeria, compared to approximately 26, 000 public health facilities. This makes community pharmacy a critical component of accessible healthcare for Nigerians,” he said.

He added that in the last eight months, Shelf Life has selectively added 33 additional outlets to its Lagos network.

“This growth is possible because Shelf Life solves a key and pervasive problem for pharmacies. It is on record that about 60 per cent of community pharmacies frequently stock out of essential medicines while 55 per cent are without access to stable supply and finance.

Listing some of its services to the health care sector since it started operations in Nigeria, Sule stated that Shelf Life has continued to offer an industry-first subscription model and proprietary planning algorithms.

“By offloading inventory management, logistics and retail analytics to Shelf Life, pharmacies are freeing up huge amount in working capital monthly. Meanwhile, pharmacists receive monthly business intelligence insights from Shelf Life, which cover inventory performance, pricing and more.

“This is helping community pharmacies avoid financial shocks, making both missed opportunities for pharmaceutical care and costly losses from drug expiration things of the past. We are bringing discipline, scale and analytics to retail pharmacy management,” he added.