Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, said on Tuesday that top international business entities in the United States have indicated willingness to invest in the state.

The governor who returned to the country from the U.S, assured people of the state that his administration would turn Zamfara into one of the most viable states in the country.

The governor made the commitment in a statement signed by his media aide, Yusuf Idris, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Tuesday.

The governor had while in the United States addressed the Africa Investment Summit on the untapped economic potentialities in Zamfara.

“With the discussions I have had with top international business entities in the United States and the willingness expressed by those ventures to come over and invest in Zamfara, I am highly optimistic that we shall soon be receiving these investors in our state.

“With the peace and reconciliation measures we have put in place, the safety of all our investors, local and foreign, is guaranteed, ” Matawalle said.

NAN reports that the governor was on the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari to the just concluded United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, the governor had reacted to a video clip trending in the social media of a classroom filled with water due to leaking roof.

He dismissed the footage as fake and the handiwork of detractors.

Matawalle assured that no amount of intimidation, blackmail or sabortage will divert his focus from advancing the cause of the state.

(NAN)