Expect Diminished Queues From Today – NNPC GMD

Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has assured Nigerians that the long lines at gas stations will be reduced starting today.

Mr. Kyari gave the assurance on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and briefing State House correspondents.

He stated that following the NNPC’s intervention in resolving the industrial action by petroleum tanker drivers against their employers over issues of compensation package, fuel queues across the country are expected to decrease.

According to him, the NNPC’s involvement resulted in an amicable settlement between the parties involved.

As a result, the strike has been halted for a week in order to allow for a fair resolution of the issues.

He reiterated that normal loading operations have begun in all depots, and trucks have been dispatched across the country.

On the issue of subsidy policy, he maintained that engagements are underway between stakeholders to proffer a fair exit strategy that would be beneficial to all Nigerians.