The Private Telecommunications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PTECSSAN), has urged the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige and his counterpart, Ali Pantami, communication minister, to ensure the full implementation of the executive order signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on the abuse of expatriates quota and localisation of work in the sector.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the union’s inaugural delegates conference, in Lagos, the former National President of PTECSSAN, Comrade Oladapo Sunday Moses, said, “We shall be working with both ministers to ensure sanity is brought back to communication industry where there should be decent work for the workers.”

The union urged the federal government to double efforts towards tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country.

New Executive Team

“Workers in communications sector should not be wary about our resolves and efforts towards protecting their interests at their places of work.

“The workers in the private telecommunications and communications sector should feel free to exercise their fundamental human rights of Freedom of Association as guaranteed in Section 40 of Nigeria’s constitution and relevant sections of the Trade Unions Act and ILO Conventions by joining the fold of Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the Conference, National President of United Labour Congress, (ULC) Comrade Joe Ajaero, said, “the formation of this union is to see through struggle to mitigate the effect of privatization on the workforce principally, to a very large extent, when you stabilize the Nigerian people.

“If you are having MTN, with Nokia and others, I think you are starting very well. What we need to do now is to further deepen the membership of this Organisation.

You need to deepen the members of this Organisation for it to be alive and succeed. I am happy that you have this acronym private which gives you a wider scope. It means you have to go out to organise even those using umbrella, he said.

At the end, a new executive team was inaugurated which includes; Comrade Opeyemi Tomori, President, Comrade Christopher Oyemike, Deputy President, Comrade. Tobi Ajibawo, 1st Vice President.

Other are; Comrade Esther Ojonimi-Noah, Treasurer, Comrade Suraj Oladele, Auditor, Comrade Derrick Nwaogu, Trustee.