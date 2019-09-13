Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the Nigeria media to exercise press freedom with greater sense of responsibility.

He said this last night in Abuja at a special appreciation dinner hosted by the Presidential Communication Team in collaboration with Makhtoub PR, a media consulting firm.

Osinbajo, who said he believes firmly in freedom of the press, expressed dismay at the growing incidence of fake news and the abuse of social media platforms for maligning people.

He noted with disappointment that the print and broadcast media have joined the social media in the dissemination of unverified but verifiable information that is capable of exacerbating conflicts in the society.

Osinbajo commended media practitioners who stood by their professional ethics in reporting the government fairly and accurately, adding that the government is full of appreciation to the media.

Earlier in his welcome address, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said the role of the media under a democratic government cannot be over-emphasised.

He noted that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that the media plays its part unfettered in sustaining the gains of democracy.

Also speaking at the event, President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, who was represented by the Senate majority leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, said the National Assembly will collaborate with the executive arm to deliver dividend of democracy to people.

He said the new leadership of the National Assembly is committed to ensuring that the 2020 budget is passed before end of this year to ensure that the nation returns to the January- December budgetary cycle.

In her remark, Chief Executive of Makhtoub PR, Mariam Mohammed, expressed appreciation to the media for the support being extended to the government.

She commended the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in whose honour she renovated a public secondary school in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.