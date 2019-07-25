By Bonaventure Melah

It was a meeting of geniuses as Nigeria’s pride and international award winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie dined with one of history’s greatest leaders and most sought-after personality- President Barack Obama and his iconic wife and author of BECOMING-Michelle Obama, who was recently voted as the most-admired woman in the world according a new international poll by British market research and data analytics firm YouGov.

Reacting to the meeting, Chimamanda Adichie’s elder brother, @chukzarro, posted excitedly on his instagram page that, “When my definition of a great evening is some of the greatest minds i admire meeting to have a private dinner and when the great minds include my darling little sister @chimamanda_adichie, President Barack Obama Michelle Obama @michelleobama, Steven Spielberg and his wife.”

This photo was sent to Daily Times exclusively by our friend Christa Omawumi Thompson