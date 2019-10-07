A serial entrepreneur, Dami Stratton has reacted to husband’s allegation against her, who accused her of emotionally blackmailing him into marrying her, and also committing adultery while currently pregnant with their child.

Her husband, Emmanuel Cole took to Instagram on Monday to accuse Dami of luring him with an Australian work permit only to discover it was a false act to emotionally blackmail him into marrying her.

He also went further to say he caught Dami having an affair with a taxify driver while being pregnant with child.

However, in an exclusive interview with daily times via a WhatsApp chat on Monday, Dami denied these allegations and gave her side to the sad occurrence.

According to her:

It felt a bit weird initially but you know how situations of love happens. I got so many messages from different people but that I chose to ignore many of them and just watch as events unflod. Because of that I declined all attempts by him and his family to pressure me into having a registry wedding or signing any traditional wedding documents. He flared up and started acting somehow and I was noting everything.

There was a program I was supposed to attend in UK which I decided to take him along and then the pressure started again for me to sign marriage documents to present him as my husband, he even went as far as saying he wanted to fill his name as the father of my child who is the American citizen but I declined only to find out later at submission that he actually did. I also noted that without raising any issues. Since I knew where he was heading to and that I was trying to get to the bottom of his actions I let it slide.

He was always claiming he didn’t have money yet anytime I asked him to leave my house, he will go and show up few days after that he has been able to make some money. After observing that about 3 different occasions, I called him and asked him to relocate somewhere else and go do business and make enough money for himself or does he feel comfortable not having money. For me it wasn’t an issue ( feeding one extra mouth isn’t a stress at all) but I wanted him to quietly walk away without any drama.

He kept asking about the travel plans I had for him after the UK didn’t work. And of course I had called the man in charge to cancel it knowing that is exactly what he wanted from me. But I didn’t tell him.

He was so nice and caring all the while playing very cool without knowing I was watching is every move. I started plans to travel for birth and him knowing I wasn’t gonna have my baby in Nigeria had rest assured that I won’t leave without him. So I told him he’ll go to Australia and the kids and I will go to Canada, he felt a little taken aback but he accepted seeing he didn’t have much of a choice.

Everytime he raised an issues for money I declined and he started feeling bad and showing signs of aggressiveness.

I got a call from his friend saying he knows I’m a very hardworking woman and won’t want me to fall in the trap of what the guy was planning and I told him I knew already that I was gonna set him up in a plan and then have him say everything he had in mind..

Few days later I came home with an old friend who is also a like a brother and I told him the guy needed accommodation and since I had a self contained vacant at the back of the house (like a bq ) that he should allow the guy stay there. Apparently I also had another guy who works with me who stayed in my house, (in the same bq).

He flared up saying no, in fact his display that night was crazy. I spent hours trying to calm him down explaining to me that he knows my kind of person, I help people without holding back.

I guess he was intimited by the guys looks and height and all, but he later agreed and even went to the bq the next morning to talk to the guy….

All these while we weren’t having any sexual relations at all which was about a month after the wedding when I started noticing things.

Once again I told him to leave my house and give me some space to decide if I wanted to go ahead or not at least we weren’t married officially. Told him to go make money, since money always comes for him when he’s out of my house.

As we expected his attitude changed but he agreed to leave because I told him we could still be good friends, talking and fine and I’ll contact him when the Australia visa was ready….

The reason for bringing the other guy into the picture was to put him on the edge thinking that what exactly he was planning to do some other guy had out smarted him and then we get him talking and explaining himself in the process of fighting back which he did…

He bumped into my compound at almost midnight that day and was shouting , yelling harassing and taking pictures. It was a shock that night for me as a pregnant woman, went into panic attacks and I immediately started bleeding for a while but couldn’t even step out until morning. Went to the hospital for check later and reports showed one of my babies heartbeat was slowing down. Spent almost half a million on admission in Verdic Lifecare.

After his display that night, he called sent messages saying he’s sorry that how can he feel comfortable with another man in the house, buy I kept on insisting I HAD TOLD YOU ITS OVER, I TOLD YOU LEAVE WHAT EXACTLY DID YOU WANT from me again.

He kept apologising and at that point I told him not to come anywhere close to me or I’ll report him to the police. As usual he said he had started making money again.. Sent a 100k out of the almost 500k hospital bills. ( what job does he always get to do anytime he leaves that he doesn’t get to do when he’s in my house ? Just wondering ).

Weeks passed without any communication aside his usual nasty insults today and begging tomorrow. A few weeks after the first incident, he sent me pictures via WhatsApp, pictures of me, my daughter and my friend in the market, telling me he has been following me and there’s no hiding place for me and the guy. Hiding place? Who or what will I be hiding from actually? He said he knows where the guy lives and is just waiting to pull his next stunt. ( the guy had moved back to his own house after I had established what I wanted ).

At that point I has to report to the police and get a lawyer involved, that’s outright stalking and threatening. The police invited him for questioning and he never showed up, it was then we knew he was desperately trying to get something.

He called saying if the guy isn’t out of the picture and he is back to my house he will go public and tell a story. I told him to go ahead became I already gathered all the proof I needed.

Few days after a lady who is a member of my group sent him a message via Facebook asking for his number that he needed to talk to him about his wife. Without knowing who she was he sent his number and talked, she called me and explains everything saying she will put me on a 3way call with him so I can hear everything myself. I was on that call, muted and recorded everything he said… In fact that calk was like a confession… The lady asked him again, you mean it was because of the Australia trip you actually stayed with her, he said what else will a young guy like him be looking for…

Which was a confirmation to the message he also sent to me after I told him I had mailed the UK and US embassies reporting him for false information sent to the embassy and claiming a child that isn’t his after being warned not to….

Finally we got all we wanted and added everything to the other information with the police…

I later called his mom, narrated everything and told her to advice her son to walk away peacefully, that I won’t want him to go down the path of the law with me…

She said I should be calm and all she wanted was to know I was fine and the babies were also fine. We leave in a world where women are expected to always be at the mercy of men especially when it comes to relationship issues.

And I for one cannot be a part of or a victim or that…

As par his stories about my previous marriages, lol!!! What would you expect a desperate travel-seeking young man whose aim is blackmail to say… In fact let him add more, he can even say I slept with my father to have my first child, or what else could be worse.. All those are just distractions… The point is there for everyone to see…

All my recordings and chats have been emailed to my lawyer and sent to the police, they are handling the case appropriately. Let him answer the police and go and defend himself if truly he has a point.

He already knows where he stands with child custody so he’s pained thinking he has lost everything and yet I’m here having fun and making progress. I wasn’t so much of a shock for me so it was easy just living my regular everyday life… Even if anyone asks me I just say we are fine because I chose not to have any drama especially in my state.

Seeing I had totally ignored him and was having fun living my life, he started calling family and friends around reporting all sort of lies and if course the ones who are smart could read in between the lines and knew what he was up to. They just cal me and say, don’t let any man over work you in your condition.

Even if its not with him, I’ll still get pregnant, those who have been following me know I talk so much about kids and having 7 kids of my own either biologically as long as I have the strength to or adoption or even surrogate. So that’s not even an issue.

I’m conveniently taking care of and feeding 7 people in my house already. My 4kids, my maid, the young guy who works errands for my company — (I’ve taken him in as a son after working for me for some years ) and myself…

I don’t know how he could possibly think he would play a smart one on me, he was supposed to read in between the lines and see. I even called the woman who stood in as my mom, to explain to her and asking her to tell him to leave for a while.. she replied me via voice note saying all he was asking for was to travel and we should just help him travel and go in peace.

I assume he has told her he was gonna go public with stories so she wanted him to just have his way, travel and not start cooking up all sorts of stories. But I didn’t agree to that..

Recall Dami who was a single mother with four kids got married on February 6th to a single man, Emmanuel Cole married who had no kids.

Emmanuel’s full post below: