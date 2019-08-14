Toyin Abraham who recently deleted her posts on instagram leaving her fans disturbed and wondering the reason behind her action, well it turns out that she was clearing her account for something more interesting.

The multi-award winner has recently tied the knot with her long time fiancé, kola Ajeyemi, her best friend @omoiyaseri took to her personal page to express her happiness.

“A great beginning for you both. I love you @toyin_abraham and @kolawoleajeyemi

May you be blessed with all the great things of life”. She wrote.