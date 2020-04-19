Hundreds of residents of a rustic settlement in Lugbe, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory over the weekend fled their homes for fear of possible reprisal attacks by scavengers popularly known as ‘mai bola’ and water vendors also referred to as ‘mai ruwa”.

Trouble started when the mai bola (a scavenger) stabbed a pregnant woman simply identified as Peace in the area.

The mai bola allegedly picked some items that were still useful to her, and on drawing the scarvenger’s attention to drop the items, he removed a knife and stabbed the pregnant woman who is currently battling with her life in an undisclosed hospital.

Other scavengers and water vendors that were in the vicinity, joined in solidarity setting some cars that were packed around homes ablaze.

Meanwhile, some residents of the area who could not stomach the attack retaliated leading to the death of at least four persons.

A resident, Mrs Catherine Adaba told the Daily Times that they are currently living in fear since the incident occurred.

“Our husbands have been keeping vigil with their cutlasses every night.

“We are all living in fear because these people (scavengers), you can never know what they are planning.

“What we witnessed here was not what you wished even your enemy. I witnessed how they burn houses and cars here”, she said.

Another eye witness Mr. Aondoaseer Tor told our reporter that the scavengers also brutalised a staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“The attack was bloody because from no where, they (scavengers) called their brothers for assistance.

“About three houses were burnt down, cars and properties destroyed,” he lamented.

In the meantime, the police in Lugbe have confirmed the arrest of at least 8 persons in relation to the incident.

The police added that their men had been patrolling the area and that normalcy had since returned as the people are going about their normal businesses.