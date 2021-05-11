EXCLUSIVE: AGF Malami plots to cover up N91billion stolen by NNPC directors, stuck in Commercial Bank

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is yet at the heart of another major fraud concerning some directors at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation who stole and diverted more than N91 billion public funds into a commercial bank.

SaharaReporters learnt that the AGF is plotting to sit on the public funds which the directors currently have difficulty in pulling out from the bank, First Bank, and which was blown open by a whistleblower.

SaharaReporters obtained a formal correspondence from the AGF’s Office, dated April 14, and titled, “Complaint/Whistle-blowing in respect of concealment of funds by some First Bank officials and some federal civil servants at First Bank” and signed by Ladidi Mohammed, Head, Asset Recovery and Management Unit on behalf of AGF, Malami.

The document confirmed that the N91 billion is related to the NNPC Exempted Accounts from the Treasury Single Account.

The AGF letter, HAGF/ARMU/W.B.TC/2020/I, addressed to one Tahir Chambers, Kano, Kano State, where the whistle-blower believably emanated from, reads, “I am directed to acknowledge the receipt of letter dated, September 22, 2020, on the above subject matter. Please recall that following the meeting held on April 12, the office of the AGF wishes to advise that the information under reference is related to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation exempted accounts from the Treasury Single Account.

“Accordingly, the Federal Ministry of Justice is unable to engage the services of Tahir Chamber in this regard.”

Top sources told SaharaReporters that the AGF is plotting to rather cover it up and divert for personal use, hence his “inability to act upon the whistle-blowing request.”

“The NNPC directors siphoned N91 billion into First Bank. Malami wants to basically steal the money. They (the directors) are having challenges to pull the money out,” a source revealed.

Meanwhile, the N91 billion now seems to be out of the reach of the fraudulent NNPC directors. SaharaReporters, however, learnt that there are strong indications that Malami will act fast to divert the money.