Excitement as Weststar explores light-duty truck segment with Mercedes-Benz Accelo

Following its successful launch in 2017, the Mercedes-Benz Accelo has carved a niche for itself in the light-duty commercial vehicle truck segment in Nigeria.

Weststar Associates Limited – Authorised General Distributors for Mercedes-Benz in the Federal Republic of Nigeria- has said that customers can now order the Accelo truck in various applications depending on specific needs.

The offer is in line with the ever increasing pressure on businesses to increase efficiency, reduce operating costs and grow revenues.Commenting on the vehicle, Sales Manager, Commercial Vehicles, Weststar Associates Limited, Mr. Umoh Ekanem said, “Mercedes-Benz introduced the ‘light-duty truck’ range to deliver unmatched versatility, reliability and efficiency for business owners and fleet managers in a variety of industries.

Based on a solid design, the Mercedes-Benz Accelo allows the fitment of several superstructures made to act on the large array of urban transport applications, such as: aluminum standard box body, water tanker, tippers, refrigerated truck body, dry cargo, rescue truck and more”.

Designed to deliver maximum productivity, exceptional driving comfort and the highest standards of safety, the Accelo offers exceptional power and agility.Providing the proven and unmatched Mercedes-Benz quality standards, the robust truck is the perfect partner for transportation needs of all businesses.

Its ruggedness, drive comfort, payload and maneuverability are unique features setting the Accelo apart from other commercial vehicles in its segment, thus making it a perfect cost-effective tool for demanding fleets in the private and public sector.

The Accelo is fitted with a strong power train that ensures premium performance with strength, durability and Mercedes-Benz recognized reliability – comes equipped with a Mercedes-Benz 150 hp four-cylinder engine and boasts a payload of more than five tonnes.

The Accelo cab has a modern design and ensures the highest level of occupant safety, excellent visibility and an ergonomic interior with the capacity to accommodate a driver and two passengers, making the drive more comfortable while increasing driver productivity and alertness – disc brakes in the front and rear also enable fast, accurate response in everyday urban traffic.

In his comments on the successful introduction of the Accelo in Nigeria vehicle, Managing Director & CEO of Weststar Associates Limited, Mr. Mirko Plath stated that the various requests from customers seeking light-duty trucks under the Mercedes-Benz umbrella stimulated discussions with the manufacturer to explore options within this commercial vehicle segment.

He said, “We are happy to deliver trucks in this category”.Whether long-haul, construction site, or distribution transportation, the Mercedes-Benz brand offers the right solution for the light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty truck segments.

The Mercedes-Benz brand is indeed a synonym for top-class product and service quality, cost-effectiveness, reliability, and sustainability, as summed up by the slogan Trucks you can trust.The Accelo is available for immediate delivery through Weststar with quality aftersales support synonymous worldwide with the Mercedes-Benz brand”, Plath said.

Hyundai Tucson ranked most dependable SUV by J.D. Power Hyundai’s Tucson has received the distinct honor of most dependable SUV by J.D. Power in their 2018 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). The annual Vehicle Dependability Study which was released recently shows Tucson ranked highest in its class, beating out leading competitors.

The Tucson offers sporty styling, outstanding efficiency and cutting-edge safety technologies. The Hyundai Santa Fe also ranked second in its segment.In his views, Vice President of Customer Satisfaction, Hyundai Motor America, Barry Ratzlaff said, “In one of the most competitive segments in the industry, Tucson places highest in its class. Hyundai is committed to providing customers with high-value vehicles that withstand the test of time.

The quality and dependability of our models is important to reassuring owners that we care about their Hyundai experience beyond their initial purchase at the dealership. The results for Santa Fe and Tucson show, as our CUV lineup expands, long-term quality will be a real strength for us.”

The study, now in its 29th year, examines problems experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of 2015 model-year vehicles. Overall dependability is determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100), with a lower score reflecting higher quality. The study covers 177 specific problems grouped into eight major vehicle categories.