Excitement as doctors separate conjoined twins in Yola

The medical team at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, Adamawa State, led by the Chief Medical Director, Prof Mohammed Auwal, has successfully separated a set of female ‘omphalopagus’ (conjoined) twins.

Prof Auwal, who disclosed the development to journalists at a news conference in Yola on Thursday, said the four hour intensive surgical operation took place on May 14, 2018.

“We have a successful separation of conjoined female twins (Omphalopagus)”, he said, adding that the development was recorded following teamwork by different medical units.

Auwal further said, “They were successfully separated on May 14, 2018, after six weeks in the hospital, following a four-hour intensive surgical operation and were transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for postoperative care.

“The Federal Medical Centre, Yola, actually took the financial responsibility, considering the fact that the parents would not have been able to afford to foot the bills and the bills are also so much that we didn’t want to burden them.

“During investigations, the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Maiduguri did the CT scan free of charge. The Adamawa- German Medical Centre, Yola, also assisted. Another CT scan was also done free there. And everything for them has been free since they were transferred to this hospital”.

Auwal thanked medical doctors, clinical staff and other departmental heads who played several roles to ensure the success of the operation despite the current strike action embarked upon by JOHESU.

He also applauded the Federal Government for the support provided during the operation.

He, however, urged the federal government to put more efforts in the area of providing drugs and other incentives to enable the doctors to excel.

He stated that Nigerian doctors have all the potential needed to improve, and that if the needed support is given, Nigerians travelling abroad for treatment could be cured at home.