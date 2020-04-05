Lagos – Prof. Tunde Salako, Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos, has appealed to physicians to critically examine their patients before directing them to undergo COVID-19 test.

Salako said on his verified Twitter handle, that patients with upper respiratory tract were being directed to go for COVID-19 test without proper assessment.

“Experience, since the beginning of our drive through testing in NIMR, has shown that some doctors are refusing to, even assess their patients once their complaints are about upper respiratory tract.

“Such patients have often been sent to go and get COVID-19 test done. In some of the cases the results were negative.

“Patient probably has other medical issues, which if not treated on time, may lead to complications or death.

“Physicians should please review their patients before panicking to send them for COVID-19 test. It’s time for call to duty,” Salako said in his Twitter handle.

The institute started a drive through testing of COVID on March 30, in partnership with Lifebank led by Temie Giwa-Tubosun.

NIMR was established in 1977 to conduct research on diseases of public health importance in Nigeria. (NAN)



Palm Sunday: Catholics in Jos adhere to safety directives on COVID-19