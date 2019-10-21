The Bhagat Pre-University College in India has apologized after photos emergedof students wearing cardboard boxes on their headsduring an exam to discourage cheating.

The school in Haveri, in India’s southwestern Karnataka state, implemented a trial run of the new measure last Wednesday, according to school management head M.B. Sateesh.

A staff member photographed the students sitting in neat rows, their heads obscured by cardboard boxes.

The front of the boxes had been cut out, allowing students to see their desks and exam sheets but restricting their vision.

According to the school management head, the trial was optional, the school had notified parents in advance and only students with parental approval had been involved.

“The college did not harass any student, it was optional and some (students) experimented, some did not.

“The students had brought their own boxes to school, and many took them off after 15 to 30 minutes, Sateesh said. The school asked all students to take off the boxes within an hour of the exam.

only 56 students out of 72 participated in the experiment.