The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said that examination infraction in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), is declining with the 2020 experience.

However, the examination body said that out of the 1,945,983 million candidates that sat for the examination, a ‘Prima facie’ case of examination misconduct was established against 195 candidates.

This was contained in its weekly bulletin published on it website on April 6,2020.

According to the JAMB, the affected candidates engaged in malpractices such as

examination by proxy, smuggling of mobile phones, cheating and double registration amongst others.

The list of the 195 candidates have been published on JAMB website.

Meanwhile, the examination body has said that it has reinforced its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), mobile app to give candidates essy access all their admission-related issues without visiting CBT centres or cybercafe.

The board while directing candidates to download the ‘JAMB CAPS’ Mobile App into their phones advised them to login into the JAMB CAPS Mobile with the phone number they had used to register for the UTME.

“After loging in, the candidates will key in his/her

registration number and click on ENTER

to get started.

“A verification process would be carried out on the provided information and if successful, an OTP code

would be sent to the provided mobile

number.

“The candidate is to enter the OTP

code and click on VERIFY to complete the

verification exercise.

Upon the completion of verification, the

candidate would be taken to the requisite

admission page which has his/her

admissions information to accept or

reject the admissions offer, accept or

reject transfer consideration by

institutions if any, as well as accept or

reject market place consideration by

institutions”, the exam body directed.