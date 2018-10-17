Ex Taraba commissioner says PDP already jittery

Former Taraba Commissioner for Information and Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of Lau Constituency for the State House of Assembly, Barrister Anthony Danburam has said his emergence as the flag bearer of his party has thrown the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate in a state of confusion.

Hon. Danburam who stated this while speaking exclusively with Daily Times in Jalingo, said the people of Lau Constituency have more confidence in him than any other Candidate and vowed to win the election with a landslide victory.

Danburam, who was Governor Darius Ishaku’s immediate past Commissioner of Information and Re- orientation further confessed that he has the mandate of the people from Unit to Unit.

“If I have the people on the ground, if the people have more confidence on me, if each Unit in Lau is going to give me the support and I am capable and able to get the structures of the Unit, the PVC holders, then let us see who is going to get Lau”, he said.

The former Commissioner was bold to say that he served his former boss (Governor Ishaku) faithfully, expecting to be compensated, but according to him, “PDP leadership betrayed me”,

“I defended the Program of the Rescue Mission, I thought I was going to be rewarded, the PDP betrayed me. I am not blaming the Governor, whether he knows what the PDP under Victor Bala did to me, whether he was privy to it or not, I don’t want to point any accusing finger because I don’t have any direct evidence sinking Ishaku to the betrayal of PDP.

But I am blaming my friend, Victor Bala Kona. We were in the Secondary School together but I was his junior.