The Nigeria Football Federation, on Thursday, announced the death of a former Super Falcons player, Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine.

Chiejine, who was born on May 17, 1983, had scored 15 goals in 61 games for Nigeria as of 2007 died of a brief illness.

The demise of Chiejine, was made known after took to their twitter handle to announce the sudden death of the player.

“We are sad to announce the sudden demise of former @NGSuper_Falcons player Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine who passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. Ifeanyi captained the first set of the U19 National Women’s team to the first U19 (Now U20) @FIFAWWC in 2002.” NFF said.

Ifeanyichukwu Stephanie Chiejine was a Nigerian football striker who played for SSVSM-Kairat Almaty in the Kazakhstani Championship. She has also played for FC Indiana in USA’s W-League, KMF Kuopio and PK-35 Vantaa in Finland and Zvezda Perm in Russia

Until her death, She was a senior international player that took part in the 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups and the 2000 and 2008 Summer Olympics. As of 2007 she had scored 15 goals in 61 games for Nigeria.