Former Osun State governor and ministerial-designate, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has said that the lives of many youths in Nigeria is being wasted because of their indulgence in self-destructive tendencies instead of pursuing sound education and knowledge.

Aregbesola who said this at a Book Launch titled: ‘Eleniyan Perspectives,’ written by Hon. Segun Olulade, a former two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly who represented Epe Constituency II, noted that, “The future belongs to youths. We should therefore be more concerned about them. The trend in many parts of the world is that the youth are increasingly setting the pace. Regrettably, too many of our youths have been wasted,” Aregbesola said.

He added that most Nigerian youths were into self-destructive activities such as ritual killings, kidnappings, armed banditry, alcoholism, drugs, and get-rich-quick-syndrome while many were destitute of sound integrity and honesty.

The former governor, who described the trend as worrisome, said that if the trend continued, there would be no future for the country.

He advised the youths to separate seeking information and knowledge from entertainment, saying that the world had become increasingly competitive and the future would be knowledge-driven.

“The most critical factor we must address now with all seriousness is education. Education is the foundation on which any successful enterprise can be built.

“It is only education that can bring liberation and freedom. Education has gone beyond literacy- ability to read and write,” he added.

Aregbesola advocated provision of physical and mental infrastructure for youths in order to develop them intellectually, socially, mentally and spiritually to maximise resources and make the society better for living.

According to him, youths that must move the world should first take a move to understand themselves, situate themselves in the environment and set goals for themselves.

On the book’s author, Aregbesola said he came to know Olulade in 1998 in the build up to the governorship election that produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the governor of Lagos State.

According to him, as a young boy, Olulade’s dedication, devotion and patriotism to the cause in pasting posters day and night had given him opportunities to serve the people.

The former governor said that anybody could become whatever he wanted to be with right education, devotion and preparation for opportunities.

He urged young Nigerians to discover their needs and separate them from their wants, save, invest and set goals that would be beneficial to themselves and other people.

The former governor, who urged politicians to invest in the system, advocated the introduction of investment study in school curriculum.

Reviewing the book, a renowned journalist, Mr Babajide Kolade -Otitoju said that Olulale had hit a milestone on national discourse.

Kolade -Otitoju said, “Eleniyan Perspectives is a good book for the modern day, fit for sale in any bookshop all over the world safe for proof reading and editing in some areas.

“The book is enlightening on critical political issues.

“He spoke extensively on the legislature. He has enlightened the readers that debates are part of legislative activities.

“His insight into power sharing formula is commendable. He reflects critically on political issues in the book. The role played by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on nation building is well spelt out in the book.”

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who was represented by Hon. Tunde Braimoh (APC-Kosofe II) commended the author for the feat.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly associates with you, felicitates with you and identifies with you for coming up with this kind of programme,” he said.

In his welcome address, Olulade, who appreciated dignitaries at the event, said: “In the 23-chapter book, I have detailed some of my thoughts on some national and international issues.”

The event among other things featured cultural dance and a drama presentation to reflect the activities and empowerment of Olulade as a politician and lawmaker.

The book foreword by Tinubu, has 23 chapters and 201 pages.

The event had in attendance some dignitaries such as the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Alhaja Noimot Salako-Oyedele, former Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jokotola Pelumi, Lagos lawmakers, traditional rulers among others.

