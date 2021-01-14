Ex-Nasarawa lawmakers laud Gov. Sule over payment of severance...

Members of the Fourth Assembly of Nasarawa State have commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the payment of their severance allowance.

A former Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Musa Ahmed-Mohammed, made the commendation on behalf of the former lawmakers when he led them on a Thank-You-Visit to the governor in Lafia on Thursday.

Ahmed-Mohammed said that the visit was to appreciate the governor for paying the backlog of emoluments being owed the former lawmakers.

” We are here on a thank-you-visit and to appreciate you for the payment of our severance allowances.

” We are also here to identify with you on your commitment to attract investors as well as pursue the socio-economic interests of Nasarawa State.

” We want to assure you of our support to enable you to succeed, ” he said.

The former lawmakers called on the people of the state to support Gov. Sule’s administration in order to succeed.

Responding, Sule thanked them for the visit and show of solidarity, especially as the gesture cut across party lines.

He assured the former legislators that his administration would always welcome their contributions to his administration’s efforts to satisfy the the yearning and aspirations of the people of the state.