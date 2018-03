Ex- Nasarawa Governor Aliyu passes on

Former Nasarawa State governor, Aliyu Akwe-Doma, has passed on.

Reports revealed that he died in Israel after a brief illness.

A nephew Ahmed Bako, confirmed news of the death to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday evening.

Sympathisers have gathered at Mr. Akwe-Doma’s house in Orozo, Karshi district of Abuja to condolefamily members of the former governor.