Ex-NAN Executive Director installed new Eesa of Omu-Aran

Former Executive Director, NAN Chief Jide Olaniyi, Adebayo, was on Friday installed the new Eesa of Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Adebayo’s installation as the 6th Eesa was sequel to the demise of the last holder of the title, Prof. Oyin Abogunrin in 2017.

The coronation by the Omu-Aran Traditional Council of Chiefs took place at the palace of Olomu of Omu-Aran.

The traditional rites were performed by Chief Festus Awoniyi, the Acting Traditional Head of the community.

Awoniyi while performing the rites, urged the new Eesa to be a good ambassador of the Olomu-in-Council and Omu-Aran community.

He said the new Eesa was being installed and decorated with the paraphernalia of the office, having fulfilled every traditional rite regarding the title.

He charged Adebayo to imbibe the act of humility, transparency, diligence and trustworthiness in the discharge of his traditional duties.

The Chairman of the local government area, Muyiwa Oladipo, described the new Eesa as a worthy ambassador of the community and said his installation was well deserved.

Oladipo who commended the peaceful selection process and installation called for prayers for the smooth and transparent succession to the vacant Olomu stool.

Adebayo expressed gratitude to God and the people for the opportunity given him to serve.

He appealed for the support and cooperation of the people to make his reign a smooth and successful one.

Born on 14th of December, 1955, into the family of Mallam Karimu Adebayo Iyanda and Madam Munirat Adeponle Atunke (both of blessed memory), of Afin quarters, Ihahe ward, Omu-Aran.

Eesa attended SIM/ECWA primary school, Agamo, Omu-Aran from 1960 to 1967; Government Secondary School, Omu-Aran (1969 to 1973) Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Lagos (1978) for a Certificate Course in News Writing and the University of Lagos for Diploma in Mass Communication from 1978-1979).

A writer, reporter, editor, and international journalist of repute, Adebayo is a member, Nigeria Union of Journalist, (NUJ); Fellow, Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE); Council Member, Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), member Nigeria Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (MNIMN).

He had served as a reporter and city editor of the Nigeria Herald newspapers in Ilorin, Kaduna and Akure between 1974 and early 1980 and was one time the State Commissioner for Information.

As a Director of Marketing in the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) he undertook many tours of many international News Agencies in France, UK, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Indonesia.

He retired as Executive Director (Marketing/Lagos Operations) News Agency of Nigeria on August 5, 2015 after 35 years meritorious service.

Abebayo is married to Alice, a retired Chief Nursing Officer at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the marriage is blessed with children.